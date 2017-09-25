A team of American Red Cross volunteers will leave Maine Monday morning for Puerto Rico, where they will help with disaster response in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The five members of the Puerto Rico team will first fly to Atlanta for orientation, then go to Puerto Rico either Tuesday or Wednesday. Two other teams of Mainers have been assembled and will leave for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the next few weeks.

Both Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands are facing widespread devastation following the hurricane this month. Puerto Rico is without power and areas outside of San Juan remain disconnected from the rest of the island.

The team members going to Puerto Rico are Darlene Helms of Hampden, Anne Hemingway of Phippsburg, Victoria White of Lewiston, Crystal Abbot of Alfred and Jim Kerrigan of Old Orchard Beach. They have volunteered for what is being described as a longer than usual deployment in which they expect to face hardship conditions, according to Red Cross officials.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.