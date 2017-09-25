Gov. Paul LePage said Monday that he plans to remove from office sheriffs who refuse to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents to hold prisoners suspected of violating immigration laws beyond their scheduled release.

The threat, issued by the governor on the Laura Ingraham radio show, appears aimed at Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce, who said last week that he will no longer hold prisoners at the county jail past their release dates at ICE’s request.

LePage said the state constitution gives him the power to remove sheriffs if they are failing to uphold the law.

LePage told Ingraham that another sheriff other than Joyce has been “sending signs” that he might no longer cooperate with ICE. LePage did not identify the sheriff, but said he would seek to remove him, too, if he doesn’t cooperate with ICE.

Joyce said that recent court decisions that have said it’s unconstitutional to hold someone at the request of another law enforcement agency without probable cause.

“If you think you’ve got something, get a warrant. We’ll honor the warrant,” Joyce said in announcing his new policy.

The Maine-based Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project and the ACLU of Maine both applauded Joyce’s decision. The ACLU of Maine had written to the state’s 16 county sheriffs in March, saying there were legal risks in complying with demands by federal agents to hold prisoners at the request of ICE.

This story will be updated.

