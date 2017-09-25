The American Lung Association knows health care is a matter of life and death for the millions of Americans living with lung disease. The nonpartisan Commonwealth Fund estimates that the Graham-Cassidy bill would result in 32 million Americans losing their health care – including up to 18 million in 2019 alone. And the Senate bill will affect all of us because we’d all end up with higher premiums.
Sen. Collins must reject the Graham-Cassidy bill: Mainers are counting on her to protect quality and affordable health care.
Jeffrey Seyler
executive vice president,
American Lung Association, Northeast Region
Augusta