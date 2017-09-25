A Mexican citizen has been sentenced to time served – slightly more than two months – and is subject to possible deportation for smuggling immigrants across the U.S. border illegally.

Silvino Orduna-Cabrera, 40, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Court Judge D. Brock Hornby to the time he has served, 63 days.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Orduna-Cabrera on July 17, 2017, dropped off two Mexican citizens who had previously been removed from the United States. He dropped them off on the Canadian side of the border near Norton, Vermont. He then drove into the U.S. at the Norton Port of Entry and picked up the two, who had walked across the border illegally. Orduna-Cabrera then drove the two to Maine.

The next day, a roadside worker found a passport belonging to one of the Mexican citizens near Norton and gave it to a Border Patrol agent, who put out an alert on a possible illegal immigrant smuggling case that led arrests in Maine.

Orduna-Cabrera pleaded guilty on August 31.

