WATERBORO — Logan Champlin scored twice in the first seven minutes and unbeaten Massabesic went on to a 3-1 win over Falmouth in an SMAA field hockey game Monday.

Mary Kate Bayer answered for Falmouth (3-6) with 27:54 left.

Emma Rutledge made it 3-1 from Camryn Champlin with 4:48 remaining. Rutledge assisted on Logan Champlin’s first goal.

Madyson Pomerleau made five saves for Massabesic (8-0). Caitlin Bull stopped eight shots for Falmouth.

BOOTHBAY REGION 5, LISBON 1: Chloe Arsenault scored twice and assisted on a third goal to lead the Seahawks (8-1) past Lisbon (1-5-1) at Boothbay Harbor.

Arsenault scored from Hali Goodwin to break a 1-1 first-half tie.

MARSHWOOD 1, NOBLE 0: Madison Person scored from Leah Glidden with 7:52 left to lift the Hawks (5-3) past the Knights (2-7) at North Berwick.

Sarah Arenburg made five saves for Marshwood. Kaylee Mayotte stopped 10 shots for Noble.

PORTLAND 1, WINDHAM 1: Chloe Wilcox put the Eagles (0-7-1) ahead 1-0 midway through the first half, but Bridget Maloney countered for Portland (0-7-1) seven minutes into the second at Windham.

Wilcox hit a corner off the goalie’s pads, but rifled the rebound back in for the lead. Maloney scored from a scrum, flicking home the ball as it bounced from player to player.

Grace Sawyer had seven saves for Windham and Jada McIlwain had 14 for the Bulldogs.

CHEVERUS 7, SANFORD 4: Isabella Booth had three goals to lead the Stags (7-1) past the Spartans (4-4) at Portland.

Sophia Pompeo scored twice, and Lucia Pompeo and Haley Winkle each added a goal for Cheverus. Phoebe Joy, Alysha Simpson, Maya Joy and Kyleigh Cote countered for Sanford.

Kat Kane made 10 saves for the Stags. Amber Singleton of Sanford stopped 21 shots.

KENNEBUNK 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Christine Jarowicz had a goal and an assist to lead the Rams (5-3) past the Trojans (5-4) at Kennebunk.

Brittney Gregoire added a goal for Kennebunk. Taylor Ouellette scored from Claire Decker for Thornton.

Jenica Botting had 14 saves for Kennebunk. Haley Moody stopped one shot for the Trojans.

WESTBROOK 7, BONNY EAGLE 0: Avery Tucker scored twice in each half and also had an assist, leading Westbrook (8-1) over the Scots (2-8) at Standish.

Mary Keef added two goals and Jaclyn Hazelwood one. Maddison LeBeau recorded three assists.

Kim Goddard made six saves for the shutout. Chloe Owen had 10 saves for Bonny Eagle.

BIDDEFORD 2, GORHAM 1: Abby Allen and Brooklyn Goff scored for the Tigers (6-2) against the Rams (4-5) at Biddeford.

Megan Mourmouras assisted on Goff’s goal.

Grace McGouldrick answered for Gorham from Mercy Dunn.

LAKE REGION 1, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Paige Davis’ goal early in the second half was the difference as Lake Region (5-4) slipped past the Hawks (6-3) at South Hiram.

Davis put back a rebound, slamming home the ball as it caromed toward her.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, WELLS 1: Lily Kemp and Sydney Auclair scored to lead the Rangers (5-1-1) by the Warriors (5-2) at Kittery.

Emma Auclair assisted on Lily Kemp’s goal. Traip Academy scored first on an own goal. Hannah Cottis answered for the Warriors.

KENNEBUNK 3, BIDDEFORD 0: Hallie Schwartzman scored twice as the Rams (4-2-1) beat the Tigers (1-7) at Kennebunk.

Emily Archibald scored on a header with eight seconds left.

SOUTH PORTLAND 8, MASSABESIC 0: Evelyn Selser scored three goals, and Mackenzie Farnham and Hattie Tetzlaff scored twice each as the Red Riots (2-2-3) beat Massabesic (0-6) at South Portland.

Brooklynn Ortiz also scored.Sophie Chase, Meghan Graff and Jena Leckie had assists.

VOLLEYBALL

KENNEBUNK 3, BRUNSWICK 0: Maggie Nguyen recorded five aces and six kills to lead the Rams (3-4) past the Shipbuilders (4-4) at Kennebunk, 28-26, 25-22, 25-16.

Sara Birtolo had five aces and Britta Brown made three. Emily Hickey recorded seven kills.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.