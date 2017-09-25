Old Orchard Beach police are investigating an incident in which a 22-year-old man was stabbed in a leg.
The stabbing was reported to police around 11:36 p.m. Sunday. The man, who is from Old Orchard Beach, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was treated and released.
Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of Washington and Evergreen avenues. The relationship between the victim and suspect is unknown, according to police. No other injuries were reported.
The identity of the man who was stabbed is not being released because the investigation of the circumstances of surrounding the incident is ongoing, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Old Orchard Beach police at 934-4911.