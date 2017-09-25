Old Orchard Beach police are investigating an incident in which a 22-year-old man was stabbed in a leg.

The stabbing was reported to police around 11:36 p.m. Sunday. The man, who is from Old Orchard Beach, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was treated and released.

Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of Washington and Evergreen avenues. The relationship between the victim and suspect is unknown, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the man who was stabbed is not being released because the investigation of the circumstances of surrounding the incident is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Old Orchard Beach police at 934-4911.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.