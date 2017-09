Maine State Police are at the scene of a crash in Alfred that killed one person and involved a motorcycle and a car Monday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police were not yet releasing the identities of those involved, state police spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a statement.

The happened place around 3:15 p.m. on Route 202 at the intersection with Gore Road.

One lane of the road was open at around 5 p.m.

