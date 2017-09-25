The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public help to locate a missing midcoast man.

Avery Smith, of Hope, was reported missing by his family Saturday night. He was last seen a day earlier and his vehicle was found at Kettle Cove in Cape Elizabeth around 10 p,m. Saturday, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Smith, 23, is described as 6-foot-1, weighing 230 pounds, and with black hair and brown eyes. Smith has ties to the areas of Rockland, Peaks Island and Cape Elizabeth, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 207-593-9132.

