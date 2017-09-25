HIGH SCHOOL

Brunswick High School Class of 1957 60th reunion. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Brunswick Golf Club, 165 River Road, Brunswick. Buffet meal, $35. Contact Lionel at 725-6916 or Doris at 449-1899.

Deering High School Class of 1963 annual mini-reunion. 5 p.m. Oct. 7. Bruno’s Restaurant and Tavern, 33 Allen Ave., Portland. Buffet meal, $25. Register with Dawn DeRice at [email protected] or call 329-3057.

All Portland schools Class of 1977 reunion. Includes Portland, Deering, Cheverus and McAuley high schools. 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 6. Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland. $30. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/3056487 or 329-0845.

