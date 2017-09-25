A revised bill unveiled Sunday night that would repeal the Affordable Care Act includes more federal funding for Maine – widely seen as an attempt to curry favor with Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins – but that temporary funding spike would be more than offset by massive cuts to health spending in 2027.

The Graham-Cassidy bill is a last-ditch attempt to repeal the ACA this year. Republicans have been attempting to repeal Obamacare for seven years, but did not have control of Congress and the presidency until 2017.

Collins, a moderate, was one of three Republicans to break party ranks on July 27 and sink a previous repeal effort by one vote. Her vote is seen as crucial in a closely divided Senate.

Collins remained deeply critical of the bill on Friday during an appearance in Portland and over the weekend on national Sunday talk shows.

On Friday, after an event at the Holiday Inn By the Bay, Collins pointed out that carve-outs for specific states were poor public policy.

Collins said on “Face the Nation” Sunday that it would be “hard for me to envision getting to yes on this bill, because my concerns are so fundamental.”

She said on Friday in Portland that she’s “leaning against” the bill.

Included in the new provisions of the bill is a chart that shows Maine getting a 43 percent increase in federal Medicaid funding from 2020-26. But several national health policy experts roundly criticized those estimates as being inacurrate because they don’t factor in changes to the Medicaid funding formula that would result in spending cuts.

Charles Gaba, who writes the ACA Signups website, and a national health policy expert, wrote a blog post Sunday showing Maine would get a 14 percent net gain in federal funding through 2026.

But after 2026, Graham-Cassidy removes all funding for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace and further cuts Medicaid, which would result in Maine and all other states losing billions. Maine would lose $10 billion in federal funding through 2036, according to Avalere, a Washington health policy consultant.

Mitchell Stein, an independent Maine policy expert, said over the long term, “Maine and every other state would lose money by these huge funding cliffs.”

“It is really an insult to the American people to try to restructure one-sixth of the American economy over a weekend,” Stein said, referencing to the economic impct of health care.

Republicans are attempting to ram through an ACA repeal by Sept. 30, the expiration date of special Senate rules that would allow an ACA repeal to be done with a simple majority. After that, it would take 60 votes and the cooperation of Democrats, who uniformly oppose ACA repeal. Republicans have a slim 52-48 majority in the Senate.

The last-minute revision also further undermined consumer protections for pre-existing conditions. Collins has said one of her major objections to the bill is the weakening of pre-existing condition protections.

This story will be updated

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.