Over half of Maine students are testing at or above grade level in English and science, but fewer than half are considered proficient in math, according to the latest standardized test results released by the state on Monday.

The results are for math and English tests given to all students in third through eighth grades, and SAT results for juniors in high school. The state has changed tests repeatedly in recent years, so these results are the first since 2013 that can be compared to the previous year’s results.

The average results across all grade levels for 2016-17 show 53 percent are at or above grade level in English – down 2 percent from the 2015-16 results – and 39 percent are at or above grade level in math – up 1 percent from 2015-16. Science results, from a test given to students in fifth, eighth and their junior year in high school, were stable at 61 percent.

Students take standardized tests known as Maine Educational Assessments, or MEAs, every year. The test itself has changed repeatedly and this is only the second year students took this particular test, known as the “empower ME” test, which was developed by New Hampshire-based Measured Progress Inc.

Before that, students took the Smarter Balanced test for one year, but the state Legislature voted to drop the Smarter Balanced test after educators and parents said it was flawed and difficult to administer and take.

Because the state has used different standardized tests in recent years, these results are the first results in years that can be compared to last year’s results. But education experts cautioned against making comparisons, since there is only two years’ worth of data.

The last empower ME results were released in December 2016.

Individual school and grade level results are available at the Department of Education’s website

This story will be updated.

