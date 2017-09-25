A 21-year-old Hollis woman has been charged with drunken driving after she allegedly drove the wrong way on the Maine Turnpike and struck several parked construction vehicles about 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Troopers charged Baylee Lunt with one count of operating under the influence after she drove her car north in the southbound lanes in Saco.
The construction vehicles were parked under the Boom Road overpass, which is the site of a construction project.
No workers were in the vehicles at the time. Lunt was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with minor injuries.