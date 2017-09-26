An 81-year-old Lebanon man who was riding a moped died Monday afternoon when he was struck by a car making a turn on Route 202 in Alfred, state police said.

Russell Faxon was on the moped, behind a large box truck when an oncoming car turning left struck Faxon.

The driver of the car, 65-year-old Laura Melisi of Acton, was attempting to make a left turn into an ice cream stand.

She turned after the truck passed, but did not see Faxon on the scooter. Faxon was not wearing a helmet.

Melisi and a passenger in the car were not injured. Faxon died at the scene.

