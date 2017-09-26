AUBURN — The city of Auburn has corrected a mistake on the gravestone of a Civil War hero.

Union Cpl. Moses C. Hanscom captured the Confederate flag on Oct. 14, 1863, at the Battle of Bristoe Station in Virginia, but the Medal of Honor recipient’s name was misspelled on the marker in Oak Hill Cemetery in Auburn after his death in 1873.

The city of Auburn installed the new maker donated by Collette Monuments in Lewiston last week, and a rededication ceremony will be held on Oct. 14.

Hanscom served with Company F of the 19th Maine Volunteer Infantry.

Auburn Mayor Jonathan P. LaBonte says Hanscom’s “valor is an inspiration” and says several of his descendants will participate in the rededication ceremony.

