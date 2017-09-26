BANGOR — Robert Burton was “frustrated and aggravated” when he visited lifelong friend George Miles in Abbot two days before Stephanie Gebo died of gunshot wounds at her home in Parkman, Miles testified Tuesday morning on the second day of Burton’s trial for murder at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

“He said he would like to slap that bitch,” Miles said. “He had a mean demeanor look on his face with dark eyes. He said that this weren’t over yet.”

Miles said Burton thought Gebo was “talking with other guys” via text and was jealous. He thought she was cheating on him.

The statement about slapping Gebo, however, never appeared in any police reports during the investigation or in prosecutor’s notes.

“I’m positive Rob said that,” Miles said.

He said he told Burton not to do anything stupid, and Burton promised that he wouldn’t.

In Monday’s testimony a witness said that Gebo started sleeping with a gun next to her on Monday, May 31, and that “The gun sleeps on his side of the bed.”

Female friends and former workmates testified before Justice Robert Mullen that they knew Gebo carried a gun and that she had said that “she was not going to let him get her first.”

Prosecutors presented copies of text messages exchanged between Gebo and former co-worker Elaine Watson, of Newport, which appeared to show Gebo was scared, but ready for whatever was to come.

Gebo showed her the gun she carried, a small handgun, allegedly saying, “If he comes near me, I have to protect myself and my children.”

Gebo’s daughter Sidney, now 15, who found her mother the morning of June 5 lying face down in a pool of blood, also testified Monday. She testified that she never really got along with Burton and that the relationship between Burton and her mother was “very tense, a lot of fighting.”

Burton, 40, took authorities on the longest manhunt in state history in June 2015.

He is charged with murder in the shooting death of Gebo, then 37, in the Parkman home they once shared in Piscataquis County. A jury of nine men and six women was selected Friday for the trial.

Gebo reportedly lived in fear of Burton and slept with a gun at her side, according to court affidavits. Her body was discovered by her 13-year-old daughter.

Burton walked into the Piscataquis County Jail in Dover-Foxcroft on Aug. 11, 2015, and surrendered peacefully.

He had pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

Gebo, a single mother of two, was shot to death with a pistol, according to police. She had broken up with Burton the previous weekend. Gebo was killed the day after Burton’s probation for a domestic violence conviction that sent him to prison for 10 years ended.

According to the affidavit, Detective Micah Perkins found four shell casings from a 9 mm handgun and an open window in the bedroom where Gebo’s body was found. Medical Examiner Margaret Greenwald, who conducted the autopsy on Gebo on June 7, 2015, found multiple gunshot wounds to the lungs, spinal area and trachea and determined the death was a homicide.

The gun was never found.

