Gov. Paul LePage on Tuesday directed all sheriffs in the state to comply with detainer requests from Immigration and Customs enforcement, the governor wrote in a letter sent to all 16 counties.

The letter, a copy of which was posted to the state website, comes one day after LePage told national radio host Laura Ingraham that he would remove from office any sheriff who does not comply with the detainer requests, after Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce earlier this month said he would no longer honor the detention requests.

On Facebook late Monday, York County Sheriff William King said he would also no longer honor ICE detainers if he were presented with one.

“As a State established under the authority of the Constitutions of the United States of America and of the State of Maine, the State must do its duty and work cooperatively at the Federal, State, and Local level to enforce the laws that maintain our nation’s sovereignty and keep us safe,” LePage wrote.

“Because ICE officials must have probable cause prior to requesting a detainer, we should not be putting potentially dangerous illegal aliens back on the streets without granting federal officials the authorized 48 hours of detention.

“My executive order clearly requires this reasonable cooperation on behalf of Maine’s law enforcement officers for the safety of our people. If the sheriffs refuse to comply with state and federal law, I am authorized to take additional action to remove them from office under the Maine Constitution.”

After Joyce said he would not honor the detainer requests, King reiterated a similar position that he would no longer honor the detainers if presented with one. But for King the argument is more hypothetical; in a previous interview, King said his jail had not received a single detainer request in the two years since he was elected.

“I stand with Sheriff Kevin Joyce and will not honor a ‘request’ from the federal government to hold an immigrant without proper documentation,” King wrote on Facebook. “I make no apology for protecting the taxpayers of York County from needless litigation.”

Cumberland County, meanwhile, has seen an uptick in ICE-related detentions at the jail, including a jump in the number of detainer requests. Typically ICE detainees stay short periods in Cumberland County while en-route to federal detention centers elsewhere.

So far this year, 83 people have been arrested or detained by ICE at the Cumberland County Jail – 11 through detainer requests and 72 who were directly arrested, the sheriff’s office said. In 2016, local ICE agents held 40 people at the jail, with five through detainer requests.

Joyce said previously that the court decisions challenging the detainer practice include a 2015 case that originated in Rhode Island, where a naturalized U.S. citizen was detained by ICE. Judges have determined that holding a person simply at the request of another agency without probable cause was a violation of the Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable seizures.

“I’m not putting the taxpayers of Cumberland County at risk for holding somebody that we could be left holding the bag on,” Joyce said. “So if you think you’ve got something, get a warrant. We’ll honor the warrant.”

The sheriff said he would continue to honor detainers accompanied by a judicial warrant, and would house ICE inmates who are booked into the facility directly from ICE custody.

This story will be updated.

