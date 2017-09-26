BOSTON — The University of Maine hockey Maine was predicted to finished tied for 10th (last) in Hockey East, in a poll of conference coaches, released Tuesday morning during the league’s annual media day at the TD Garden.

Predictably, the coaches, including Maine’s Red Gendron, played down the poll.

“What matters is that we have to develop our team and our identity and develop our individual players,” Gendron said, “and the results will take care of themselves.”

The Black Bears finished 11th out of 12 teams the past two years, and was 10th in 2014-15. The league is down to 11 teams this year with the defection of Notre Dame to the Big Ten.

Boston University is the preseason top-ranked team in the league, edging out defending championship Massachusetts-Lowell. Providence was predicted to finish third, and Boston College fourth.

The University of Massachusetts, which finished 12th last season was the team predicted to finished tied with Maine.

The Black Bears begin play Sunday with a home exhibition game against Acadia University at 4 p.m. Maine’s regular season begins Oct. 6-7 at the Alfond Arena, against the University of Connecticut.

Maine will play one game in Portland this year, Nov. 18, against Boston University.

