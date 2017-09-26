An overflow crowd spilled into the hallways this morning as lawmakers opened a public hearing on proposed rules for Maine’s impending marijuana industry.

An omnibus draft that proposes regulations on everything from taxes to licenses to limits on how many cannabis plants a person can have on their property is getting its first public airing in Augusta. People who signed up to testify filled more than three registration pages by a 8 a.m.

Once the proceedings before the committee on marijuana legalization implementation began, people weren’t shy about sharing their thoughts.

State Rep. Anne-Marie Mastarccio, D-Sanford, asked that language be struck allowing adult-use cannabis to be made available via drive-thrus and home delivery options. Legalization advocate Alysia Melnick urged Maine lawmakers to cut the draft’s proposed 20 percent marijuana tax to 12 percent, with 2 percent yearly increases until it reaches 20 percent.

A former selectwoman from Cornish asked that the state help protect small towns from social clubs, which are allowed to serve pot under the omnibus draft, but only in non-smoking forms such as edibles and tinctures.

“We have the Laughing Grass Inn” next to a park, a church, a toy store and a school, said Nancy Perkins, referencing an inn that advertised a special three-week promotion this summer to serve marijuana-infused breakfasts to guests staying at the bed-and-breakfast. The promotion was scuttled when Cornish passed a ban on retail marijuana.

Testimony is expected to go on for hours. Once it concludes, lawmakers will reconvene Wednesday and Thursday in workshops to hammer out revisions to the omnibus draft. Their goal is to have a final version in draft legislation form to bring before the full Legislature for action next month.

Lawmakers had hoped to have laws in place that would allow the sale of recreational marijuana by February. But it’s more likely that retail purchases won’t happen until next summer because of the time needed to write departmental rules, establish a licensing system and have testing and inspections operations ready.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.