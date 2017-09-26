I haven’t watched professional sports for years, but I may start again just to see players take a knee during the playing of the national anthem. I don’t find the action disrespectful. Instead, I find it a symbolic gesture of freedom and protest and I hope the movement grows.
Of course, we have a lot more to do beyond taking a knee in this country either in prayer or protest. But a symbolic action can be a first step, an outward sign to signal an intention and as powerful as a raised fist.
Is it more patriotic to bellow “USA, USA” in an anonymous crowd or to simply, silently, individually, with all looking on, take a knee?
Combine the dignity of that image with the image of our fearless leader bellowing his words (the ones I can’t write in this paper and the ones I can) and ask yourself which speech encourages more thoughtful, deliberate reflection about the divisive world we live in today.
Nicole d’Entremont
Peaks Island