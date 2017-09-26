The right to peaceful protests is guaranteed within the Constitution. I, therefore, believe that NFL players have the right to take a knee to protest during the national anthem. But having the right to do something does not make it the right thing to do.

I do not believe anyone should protest anything while they are at work – and once an NFL player is in uniform on the field, he is at work and should leave the protests off the field.

Having said that, now that our “Tweeter in Chief” has weighed in with his total disregard for the rule of law, his preference to ignore the Constitution and his constant barrage of personal insults, all of the NFL players should take a knee in protest of him.

It is sad that the president cannot and will not listen to anyone. It is sad that the president does not care about anyone but himself. It is sad that the president has to hurl insults and speak on matters of which he has no understanding, and it is sadder still that the president cares not what pain he causes by his remarks.

Perhaps protests of this man need to begin beyond the football field. I tried to give him time to become a leader, but I no longer have any respect for this president, and that is truly sad indeed. He is doing everything but making this country great. He is destroying it.

Gary Phillips

Wells

