SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants plan to expand the protective netting behind home plate going into next year.

Spokeswoman Staci Slaughter says more safety netting is in the works and the club is “in the process of figuring out the engineering aspects.”

The Mariners, Reds, Rockies and Padres announced last week that they would expand netting for the 2018 season after a young girl was injured by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium. Cincinnati and San Diego plan to extend the netting to the ends of each dugout.

The line drive off the bat of Yankees slugger Todd Frazier last Wednesday hit the girl in the face in less than a second, and the game came to a halt as she was treated in the stands.

YANKEES: Aaron Hicks was activated from the disabled list by the playoff-bound Yankees after his second lengthy injury layoff this season.

Hicks played center field and batted leadoff in Tuesday night’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He made a leaping catch over the fence in right-center field in the first inning to rob Wilson Ramos of a grand slam.

Hicks, who turns 28 next week, strained his right oblique muscle during a checked swing against Texas on June 25 and did not return until Aug. 10. He strained his left oblique at Boston on Sept. 2 when he reached up to make a running catch on the warning track to a drive by Hanley Ramirez to center.

NATIONALS: The Nationals activated Bryce Harper from the 10-day disabled list after the outfielder missed 42 games with a knee injury.

Harper was starting in right field and batting second in Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“He’s like a kid on the first day of Little League today,” Washington Manager Dusty Baker said. “He’s excited. We’re excited.

“We’re just going to be a conscience for him on when he has had enough or needs more.”

Harper hyperextended his left knee while falling over first base during a rainy game on Aug. 12.

