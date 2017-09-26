Nearly three-quarters of Americans believe the tax system favors the wealthy – and half of them believe President Trump’s tax plan will help the rich even more, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

More than 7 in 10 adults say the tax system already tends to favor the wealthy more than the middle class, with a 55 percent majority who feel this “strongly.”

About half expect Trump’s tax plan will disproportionately benefit wealthy Americans, 51 percent, while 10 percent think it will mainly benefit the middle class, and 24 percent say it will benefit both groups equally.

Republicans are expected to outline their tax plan this week, fueling intense speculation about how much taxes will be cut and whether the benefits will accrue mostly to rich people or also to the middle class.

When asked if they support Trump’s tax plan, opposition outpaces support by 44 percent to 28 percent, with nearly 3 in 10 saying they have no opinion.

A majority of Americans also believe that large corporations pay too little in taxes. But they are split on whether taxes on businesses should be reduced.

The Post-ABC poll was conducted Sept. 18 to 21 among a random national sample of 1,002 adults reached by phone. The sampling error is plus or minus 3.5 points.

– The Washington Post

