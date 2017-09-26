WILTON — A Wilton woman was pinned under her truck for more than two hours Tuesday morning before a neighbor heard her screams for help.

The woman was taken by medical helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with a leg and possible pelvis injury, Wilton police officer Efra Becerra said.

NorthStar Emergency Medical Services, East Dixfield Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department and the Wilton officer were called to 2023 Route 2 West, just before the town line, after 10 a.m.

The woman was in too much pain to answer questions about how she became pinned, Becerra said.

She told the neighbor that she had to leave for work at 8 a.m. so police believe she may have been pinned from about 7:45 a.m. until after 10 a.m., he said.

Finally, a neighbor across the highway heard her screams and was able to move the truck and release the woman, he said.

Firefighters from both East Dixfield and Wilton helped set up a space for Lifeflight to land at the East Dixfield fire station, he said.

It appears to be an accident, Becerra said. He did not have much information at this time including her name.

