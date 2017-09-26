Westbrook police have shut down a major intersection while they investigate what is being described as a serious motor vehicle crash.

The intersection of William Clarke Drive (Route 25) and Stroudwater Street has been closed, said police Capt. Steven Goldberg in a statement issued at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday.

Drivers in that area should expect delays and try to find other routes.

A Westbrook police dispatcher said the road will remain closed for at least a couple of hours. There is no word yet on the nature of the injuries or whether the crash involved a fatality.

This story will be updated.

