COLLEGES

St. Joe’s nips Farmington in 2 OTs in field hockey

Hayley Winslow scored the winning goal on a penalty stroke with 5:31 to play in the second overtime session Tuesday as St. Joseph’s edged UMaine-Farmington 2-1 in a nonconference field hockey game at Standish.

Kayla Kelly opened the scoring for the Monks (6-3) at 15:50 of the first half.

Sarita Crandall answered for the Beavers in the 51st minute.

Megan Baker made six saves for St. Joseph’s; Alyssa Arsenault had seven for UMF.

• Merel van Gijzen scored 11:21 into the second half to lift Colby over UNE 1-0 in Waterville.

Liz Sargent of UNE (6-3) and Riley Whitmyer of Colby (5-2) each had five saves.

MEN’S SOCCER: Josh Beveridge scored for Gordon College (5-4) in the seventh minute of a 1-0 victory over Colby (3-3-1) in Waterville.

Wesley Sprague of Gordon and Stanley Clarke of Colby each had four saves.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Lynn Farquhar scored in the 32nd minute and Emily Pawlak added a score in the 86th minute to lead Bowdoin (3-2-1) to a 2-0 victory over UNE (5-4) in Biddeford.

Emily Ashman had 13 saves for UNE; Bowdoin did not allow a shot on goal.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad must sit out the first half of the 2017-18 season after failing to meet NCAA eligibility requirements.

As a sophomore, Ahmad was second in scoring for the Mountaineers last season at 11.3 points per game.

PREP SCHOOLS

FIELD HOCKEY: Ciara Ryan scored a hat trick to lead Berwick Academy (1-2-1) past Lexington Christian Academy 6-0 at Lexington, Massachusetts.

Andrea Caradonna added two goals, and Sophie Beauchesne scored a goal.

Caradona, Delaney Kingsland and Sydney Foster each had an assist.

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Rayne Zimmerman scored two first-half goals and Berwick (5-1) beat visiting Lexington Christian Academy 6-0.

Kelsey Rizzo made five saves and Tess Varley added a first-half goal for Berwick, which led 3-0 at halftime.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals to help two-time defending champion Real Madrid to a 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Chicago Bulls say they have re-signed forward Nikola Mirotic, who averaged 10.6 points last season.

• Dwyane Wade has decided to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers and reunite with LeBron James, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press on Tuesday night.

Wade is expected to clear waivers Wednesday and then join the Cavs.

WNBA: Brittney Sykes of the Atlanta Dream leads the WNBA all-rookie team as one of three unanimous selections. The league announced Sykes joined Allisha Gray of the Dallas Wings and Kelsey Plum of the San Antonio Stars in receiving the most votes from WNBA coaches. Washington Mystics’ Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Dallas’ Kaela Davis round out the team.

– From staff and news services

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.