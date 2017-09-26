Jason Janetos scored with two minutes left in the second overtime Tuesday to lift Marshwood to a 2-1 victory against Cheverus in an SMAA boys’ soccer game.

Nevan Collins scored from Janetos in the first half to give the Hawks (5-4) the lead. Jack Mulllen tied it for Cheverus (5-3) five minutes into the second.

Chase Gagnon made six saves for Marshwood. Harrison Bell stopped three shots for Cheverus.

THORNTON ACADEMY 8, NOBLE 2: Chase Pierce, Brogan Searle-Belanger and Eric McCallum each scored twice to lead the Trojans (5-3) past the Knights (0-9) at North Berwick.

Frank Vondrak and Zack Thyng each added a goal for Thornton. Duncan McGilvery scored twice for Noble.

PORTLAND 3, SANFORD 0: The Bulldogs (7-1) grabbed a 2-0 halftime lead and cruised by the Spartans (3-6) at Portland.

Tahn Tiparos opened the scoring on a header, converting a throw-in by Pedro Fonseca. Later in the half, Zekariya Shaib scored off a scramble.

Alex Millones made it 3-0 on a direct kick with 22 seconds remaining.

Garrett Gallant stopped eight shots for Sanford. Henry Flynn made three saves for the Bulldogs.

FREEPORT 2, WAYNFLETE 1: Colby Wagner scored with 10 minutes left to lift the Falcons (5-3) over the Flyers (4-1-1) at Freeport.

Waynflete took a 1-0 lead six minutes into the second half on an unassisted goal by Ilyas Abdi. Freeport tied it minutes later when Jacob Dumont scored 8:30 into the half from Jesse Bennell.

SOUTH PORTLAND 7, WINDHAM 2: Charlie Cronin and Kyle Patterson each scored three goals as the Red Riots (7-0-1) defeated the Eagles (1-7) at Windham.

Cooper Mehlhorn added a score and Riley Hasson had four saves for South Portland.

Tyler Woolston and Evan Glicos scored, and Alex Wilkins stopped nine shots for Windham.

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Charlie Driscoll had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (6-2), who grabbed a 2-0 halftime lead and downed the Panthers (2-5-1) at Kittery.

After Hunter Sawtelle gave Traip an early lead from Ryan Perkins, Driscoll made it 2-0, also from Perkins.

Frankie Driscoll added a second-half goal from his brother, Charlie.

Connor Clock stopped 10 shots for NYA. Jayce Nielsen recorded four saves for the Rangers.

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: John O’Connor scored twice to lead the Capers (4-2-1) over the Patriots (3-4) at Cape Elizabeth.

O’Connor opened the scoring from Matthew Concannon after 16:48. The Capers made it 2-0 with 14:50 left in the half when Concannon scored from O’Connor.

O’Connor added his second goal after three minutes of the second half, and Keegan Brooks scored for the Patriots with 25:13 remaining.

Kyle Mercier had 13 saves for Gray-New Gloucester. Sean Agrondia stopped three shots for Cape Elizabeth.

WESTBROOK 4, BONNY EAGLE 0: Caleb Barlow scored two goals for the Blue Blazes (3-6), who scored three times in the second half to pull away from the Scots (5-3) at Standish.

Westbrook took a 1-0 lead into halftime on Barlow’s early first goal, and extended its lead midway through the second half when Grayson Post scored.

Barlow put in his second goal of the game shortly after, and Mahamed Sharif scored with less than 10 minutes remaining. Nick Beaulieu had 10 saves for Bonny Eagle.

WELLS 4, ST. DOMINIC 0: Liam Bell and Ryan Norton each scored twice as the Warriors (3-3-1) beat the Saints (2-5) at Wells.

Joe Eremita had six saves for the Warriors.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 6, MORSE 2: Will Shaffer and Nate Simmons each scored twice as the Eagles (6-1-2) cruised past the Shipbuilders (1-7-1) at Newcastle.

Terry Matsuda and Martin Stojka added goals for Lincoln.

RANGELEY 2, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 2: Sebastien Irish scored in the second half as the Lions (3-3-1) tied the Lakers (1-5-1) at South Portland.

Caulin Patterson scored from Irish in the first half.

Ian Lillis and Leo Perez had second-half goals to put Rangeley ahead, 2-1.

HALL-DALE 5, TELSTAR 0: Beaux Vachon scored two goals, and Josh Nadeau added a goal and an assist as the Bulldogs (6-1) rolled past the Rebels (4-4-1) at Bethel. Alec Byron and Tyler Nadeau also scored.

