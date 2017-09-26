FREEPORT — Ally Randall, Hannah Groves and Natalie Anderson scored Tuesday night to lead Freeport to a 3-2 victory against Yarmouth in a Western Maine Conference field hockey game.

Maggie Gunville and Kyaira Grondin answered for Yarmouth (7-2).

Katelyn Rouleau made 13 saves for Freeport (6-2-1).

MT. ARARAT 1, BANGOR 0: Kelsea Dwelley scored a first-half goal to lead the Eagles (6-3) over the Rams (5-3) at Topsham.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Kirsten Wentworth scored two of her game-high three goals in a five-minute span early in the second half as the Raiders (3-6) broke open a scoreless game and pulled away from the Capers (2-6) at Fryeburg.

Bridget O’Neil assisted on Wentworth’s first goal at 9:15 of the second half and Ryan Duffy set up the second goal five minutes later. Abigail Hewes added an unassisted goal in the 56th minute, then assisted on Wentworth’s second goal.

Christiana Pinette made 10 saves for Cape Elizabeth. Bridget Fahey had one for the Raiders.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 4, WELLS 1: Katie Larson had a goal and an assist as the Panthers (5-4) defeated the Warriors (3-4) at Wells.

Amber Rose, Emilia McKenney and Caroline Gepfert added goals for NYA. Jade Petrie scored for Wells.

Eliza Tod made seven saves for the Panthers. Amanda Ring stopped 11 shots for Wells.

LAWRENCE 9, MORSE 0: Macie Larouche and Lydia Townsend each scored two goals to lead Lawrence at Fairfield.

YORK 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Natalie Penteleos scored three goals as the Wildcats (8-1) defeated the Patriots (1-8) at Gray.

Jessa Smith and Cassie Reinerston also scored.

Alicia Credit recorded 14 saves for York.

SOCCER

MT ARARAT 3, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Emma Hawkes, Ryley Leach and Jessica Cloutier scored to lead the Eagles (2-3-1) over the Broncos (3-4-1) at Topsham.

BRUNSWICK 5, OXFORD HILLS 0: Lea Scrapchansky scored twice as the Dragons (8-0) defeated the Vikings (5-3) at Brunswick.

Maeve Arthur, Bailey Hartill and Anna Kousky also had goals.

Jillian Douglas recorded 13 saves for Oxford Hills. Beth Labbe stopped four shots for Brunswick.

LAKE REGION 4, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Neva Leavitt scored all four goals as the Lakers (1-5-1) downed the Raiders (0-8) at Naples.

Chandler True had two assists for Lake Region, which led 3-0 at halftime. Morgan Fusco made 20 saves for Fryeburg.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Emma Woods scored midway through the second half as the Patriots (4-4-1) beat the Capers (5-3) at Gray.

Chelsea Davis stopped six shots for the Patriots. Lilia Membrino had four saves for Cape Elizabeth.

RANGELEY 4, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Natasha Haley, Autumn Williams, Brooke Egan and Lauren Eastlack scored to lead the Lakers (4-1-2) over the Lions (0-6) at South Portland.

Sydney Royce made one save to record the shutout. Clairette Kirezi stopped two shots for Greater Portland Christian.

YARMOUTH 4, YORK 0: Sara D’Appolonia had a pair of second-half goals as the Clippers (9-0) pulled away from the Wildcats (3-4-1) at York.

Ehryn Groothoff and Hannah Corey also scored.

VOLLEYBALL

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, PORTLAND 0: The Trojans (4-4) beat the Bulldogs (4-4) in straight sets at Saco, 25-17, 25-11, 25-21.

YARMOUTH 3, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Maggie Murray had six kills to lead the visiting Clippers (7-1) over the Panthers (3-5) in straight sets at Yarmouth, 25-12, 26-24, 25-19.

Sydney Plummer had six kills and seven digs, and Jordan Ackerman recorded three aces, two kills, and five digs for NYA.

Alex Manthorne recorded five aces for Yarmouth.

FALMOUTH 3, BONNY EAGLE 1: Alison Noyes had seven kills and 14 digs to lead the Yachtsmen (5-3) past the Scots (3-5) at Falmouth.

Katie Phillips recorded eight aces and 10 digs, and Danielle Casavant had seven kills and nine digs for Falmouth.

BIDDEFORD 3, GORHAM 0: Lexi Matteau had five aces and Grace Martin added seven kills as the Tigers (6-1) swept the Rams (5-4) at Biddeford.

Grace Boisvert added six kills and Mia Martel had four blocks for Biddeford, which won 25-17, 25-20 and 25-18.

DEERING 3, CHEVERUS 0: Maddy Broda had 22 kills and 11 aces to lead the Rams (8-0) to a 25-13, 25-12, 25-17 victory against the visiting Stags (1-7) at Portland.

Avery Donovan had nine kills and five aces, and Dianne Dervis added five kills and five aces for Deering.

KENNEBUNK 3, WELLS 1: Emily Hickey had seven kills as the Rams (4-4) won at Kennebunk.

Maggie Nguyen and Britta Brown each had four kills as Kennebunk took the first game 26-24, dropped the second 25-21 and rallied to grab the next two, 25-21 and 25-13.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, MASSABESIC 0: Grace Rende had six service aces as the Red Riots (5-3) swept past the Mustangs (0-8) at South Portland.

Sky McCann added three kills as South Portland rolled, 25-15, 25-23, 25-13.

BRUNSWICK 3, LAKE REGION 1: The Dragons (5-4) defeated the Lakers (3-3) at Brunswick, taking the first two games 25-17, 25-23, losing the next 25-19, then rounding out the match with a 25-21 win.

