BOSTON – The Boston area’s five major professional sports teams are unveiling a joint initiative to fight racism and hate speech.

The Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and Revolution are launching the “Take the Lead” project on Thursday at Fenway Park.

In this photo provided by Avi Miller, security watches after Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones was taunted by racial slurs at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, May 1, 2017. Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy apologized to Jones Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, in a tweet the same day, called the behavior by fans "unacceptable and shameful." Photo by Avi Miller via Associated Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The event includes the debut of a public service announcement featuring current players from all five teams opposing racism, hate, inequality, and discrimination. The video will be shown at Fenway, Gillette Stadium, and the TD Garden.

Former players from the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics, team executives, civil rights leaders and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh are scheduled to attend.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy previously said the effort was sparked by two racist incidents at Fenway Park in May, including one when an opposing player was called a racial slur.

