Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are joining forces yet again, this time for a drama about Teddy Roosevelt, according to Deadline.

Scott Bloom is set to write the script for “Roosevelt,” which details the life of the 26th president. A noted environmentalist, DiCaprio should have no problem stepping into the role of the “conservationist president.” Since 1998, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, whose mission is to battle climate change, has given away nearly $80 million in grants.

DiCaprio and Scorsese have been trying to get “Roosevelt” off the ground for years, according to Deadline.

