Sophomores Lauren Jordan and Emma Gallant each notched a goal as Cheverus took down Bonny Eagle 2-0 in Class A South girls’ soccer match Wednesday afternoon.

Cheverus (7-1), which has won seven in a row after a season-opening loss to Kennebunk, got its first goal midway through the first half. Bonny Eagle keeper Sydney Gillingham came out to play a rolling ball and went into a slide, but the ball got away and Jordan booted into the open net.

“I figured that something weird was going to happen, and you always have to be on the end of those. I was there,” said Jordan.

“We’re patient, we don’t panic. When you’re persistent like that, good things will happen,” said Cheverus Coach Craig Roberts.

Gallant had a goal rescinded less than two minutes earlier after she appeared to score off a direct kick.

As both teams were ready to resume play, the officials conferred and realized that it was supposed to be an indirect kick, so they waived off the goal.

“You have to fight through it and move forward. We were able to do that after that goal was taken away,” said Roberts.

Gallant eventually scored with about 15 minutes remaining in the second half. She took a pass from Zoe Mazur and with her back to the goal and popped a shot over her head and into the net.

“I didn’t know it went in until I turned around. I just tried to flick it … as far as possible and it ended up going in,” said Gallant. “It worked out. Whatever works.”

Bonny Eagle (6-2) entered the game ranked second in Class A South but had trouble generating scoring chances.

“We certainly didn’t play the way we can play,” said Bonny Eagle Coach Ed Taylor. “We weren’t at our best today, but that’s not going to take any credit away from Cheverus. They played better than we did today, they beat us today. But, when you’re a good team and you have a close contest, you go back to work and come out hopefully stronger.”

Cheverus freshman Neve Cawley made four saves in the shutout.

Neither team had a corner kick in the first half, and each had only one in the second half. Cheverus didn’t get a corner until only nine minutes remained on the clock.

“I think, altogether, we played a little slow today; whether it’s heat, lack of motivation, or school. We have to pick it up. Deering is going to be tough because they play a lot more compact, so we have to figure out how to score,” said Gallant.

