AUGUSTA — A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning in a crash with a large truck that also shut down the exit 109 on-ramp for Interstate 95, Maine State Police said.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. on the section of ramp that brings people to Interstate 95 south, and police urged drivers to find alternate routes.

The closure came during many people’s morning commutes. A heavy layer of fog covered that section of highway, and the closure was expected to last at least two hours, said Lt. Bruce Scott of the Maine State Police.

All entrances to Interstate 95 from Western Avenue were closed. Soon after the crash was reported, Scott parked his cruiser along busy Western Avenue, which is also U.S. Route 202, and was directing drivers away from the on-ramps.

The motorcyclist involved in the crash died, according to Scott.

No other information was immediately available about the crash, and the fog blocked any views of the accident scene.

It was not immediately clear whether the fog played any role in the crash, which is under investigation by the Maine State Police, said Steve McCausland, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety.

This story will be updated.

