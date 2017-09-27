A veteran of Maine’s paper industry has been nominated by Gov. Paul LePage to fill the vacant seat on the Public Utilities Commission.

LePage has nominated Randall Davis of Smithfield, the energy manager at Sappi North America’s Somerset paper mill, to fill the vacancy left when Carlisle McLean resigned in June.

Davis has worked for Sappi for 38 years, and has spent the last six managing electric and natural gas contracts and other energy inputs to maximize revenue at the mill.

LePage’s action had been anticipated for weeks in energy circles. The Legislature is expected to come back into session next month, presenting a final opportunity this year for the governor to get new nominees confirmed.

Davis will come under close scrutiny, because the three PUC commissioners decide cases involving multimillion-dollar power projects, energy efficiency spending and other actions that affect what Mainers pay on their utility bills. Most recently, the PUC has been caught up in a controversy about the right level of financial incentives for homeowners who install solar-electric panels. Environmental activists who oppose the PUC’s decision have taken that issue to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Because Davis has spent his career in the paper industry, environmental and clean-energy interests are sure to question whether he also will be sensitive to the concerns of residential and small business utility customers.

Replacing McLean is a priority for LePage. Last February, the governor said he’d fire all three members if he could, even though he had appointed them.

LePage was upset about a policy they enacted meant to reform financial incentives for owners of rooftop solar panels. He said it would lead to a massive expansion of the solar industry and hurt businesses and consumers.

In Davis, LePage apparently believes he has another shot at nominating a regulator more in line with his priorities of lowering power costs and opposing most renewable energy incentives. And because PUC commissioners are nominated for six-year terms, their influence endures long after the governor has left office.

Davis doesn’t have a high public profile, but he’s known among energy professionals in the pulp and paper industry.

In a job questionnaire for the PUC position covering professional and business affiliations, Davis notes his affiliation with the Industrial Energy Consumer Group, which represents large power users in Maine including paper mills, factories and ski resorts.

Davis also lists Bob Dorko, a manager at Sappi, as a reference. Dorko is currently the president of the industry group.

This story will be updated.

