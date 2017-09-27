President Trump’s administration is quietly destroying all evidence that its claims that climate change is not happening are false.

As reported by EcoWatch: ” ‘No Results Found’: Thousands of Climate Science Links Purged From USGS Online Database“: “Yet another U.S. agency has deleted climate change information from its website. This time, the U.S. Geological Survey’s ‘Science Explorer’ website – a taxpayer-funded online database for the public to browse USGS science programs and activities – has been purged of thousands of formerly searchable climate science links.”

I suspect they are “burning” these electronic books because they contain information that would cast doubt on the administration’s policies.

Unfortunately for all of us, right-wing attempts to erase the facts about climate change will not prevent climate change from happening.

Mel Tremper

Topsham

