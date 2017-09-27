How many rounds have we gone through with the “repeal and replace Obamacare” farce, four or five? I’ve lost count. Yet here we are again with another Republican effort that’s different how?

All I see is another Republican attempt that guts the Affordable Care Act and replaces that troublesome product with something even worse. All the bills they have put forth so far would have resulted in less health care that is more expensive for fewer people and, usually, include tax cuts for the rich. Really, that’s all they’ve got?

For the wealthiest country in the world, it’s a shameful embarrassment. What happened to the Trump campaign rhetoric that we’d get better health care for everyone that was less expensive, and we’d get it fast? Remember that? “It’ll be the best health care ever – believe me” became a Trump mantra. It was either a bold-faced lie or he really had no idea what he was talking about. You choose.

Republicans have had eight-plus years to come up with something better and they have failed. If we want better health care, look to the Bernie Sanders Medicare-for-all movement or all the other industrialized nations that have figured out a universal coverage system.

These Republican health care efforts that are worse, more expensive, with less coverage for fewer people do nothing but prove, once again, that they are the party of the rich, by the rich, for the rich.

Roy Estabrook

North Monmouth

