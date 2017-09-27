The Maine People’s Alliance on Wednesday launched a petition drive to place a question on the November 2018 ballot that would increase taxes on higher-income earners to fund an in-home care program for the disabled and elderly.

While Medicare and Medicaid currently have similar programs, many who need the care don’t qualify, and if approved Maine would fill in the gaps for those populations.

The program would be funded with a 1.9 percent tax on income earnings above $127,000 for employees and employers and a 3.8 percent tax on non-wage income, such as dividends from stocks and bonds. The $127,000 threshold was chosen because Social Security payroll taxes end at $127,000. If approved, the taxes would generate $132 million in annual revenue.

MPA announced the campaign at the South Portland home of John and Artis Bernard, a couple in their 80s.

John Bernard said his wife has dementia and uses a wheelchair, and they need assistance with her care. He said the couple qualified for federal help, which pays for an in-home care worker to help Artis in the afternoons. The Bernards pay $75 per day out-of-pocket to obtain in-home care for her in the mornings.

“We are very lucky to be able to afford this,” Bernard said. “I would like for everyone to be able to get the same good care that we get.”

The program, which the MPA said would help more than 30,000 Mainers, would not only pay for seniors, but for younger people with disabilities who need services that Medicaid doesn’t provide.

“Every day, families across Maine are stuck facing the incredible stress of choosing between spending down their life’s savings on care for aging family members, quitting their job to provide that care themselves, or simply letting family members suffer without the care they need,” said Ben Chin, Maine People’s Alliance political engagement director.

The Maine People’s Alliance, a liberal advocacy group, needs to collect 61,123 signatures to get the measure on the November 2018 ballot. The group also organized a successful 2016 ballot initiative that approved a 3 percent tax on household income over $200,000 to pay for education. The Maine Legislature this year repealed the tax, but funneled more money into education.

Ballot initiatives have become increasingly popular to achieve public policy goals in Maine. Medicaid expansion – which the Maine People’s Alliance also supports – is on the November ballot. Voters also approved marijuana legalization and ranked choice voting in November 2016.

Chin said that similar bills to fund in-home care were pending in the Legislature this year but failed. He said the Legislature’s inaction spurred the referendum campaign.

“Time’s ticking,” Chin said. “We can’t just wait around while the Legislature sits on their hands.”

But David Clough, Maine state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, pointed out that for the self-employed, the tax would be 3.8 percent because they would be acting as employee and employer.

“Many small business owners will be extremely concerned about the additional tax burden and negative impacts of this new proposal,” Clough said. “I suspect NFIB members will strongly oppose this new proposal if it gets on the 2018 ballot.”

Joe Lawlor can be reached at [email protected] or at 791-6376

Twitter: @joelawlorph

