MIAMI — The Miami Marlins are Derek Jeter’s problem now.

Major league owners on Wednesday unanimously approved the sale of the woebegone franchise by Jeffrey Loria to an investment group led by Jeter and Bruce Sherman. The deal needed 75 percent approval.

A signed $1.2 billion agreement was submitted to Major League Baseball last month to sell the Marlins to a group led by Sherman, a venture capitalist who will be the controlling owner. Jeter, the former New York Yankees captain, plans to be a limited partner in charge of the business and baseball operations.

The closing on the sale is expected within a few days.

The Marlins have endured another disappointing year and are assured of their eighth consecutive losing season, the longest streak in the majors.

They’re also likely to finish last in the NL in attendance for the 12th time in the past 13 years, creating revenue constraints that may lead to a payroll purge in Jeter’s first offseason as an owner.

DODGERS: Veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez will not be on the team’s NL Division Series roster because of back tightness – an injury that has plagued him all season – and is expected to miss the entire postseason.

GIANTS: Pitcher Matt Cain says he’ll retire after his start at home on Saturday against San Diego.

The 32-year-old Cain, 3-11 this season, made his debut with San Francisco in 2005. He pitched in two of the Giants’ three winning World Series appearances since 2010. The right-hander is 104-118 in his career with a 3.69 ERA.

TIGERS: The son of Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez, 17-year-old third baseman Pedro Martinez Jr. of the Dominican Republic, has signed a minor league deal with Detroit as part of the international signing period.

RANGERS: Adrian Beltre is likely done for the season after playing 13 games with a strained left hamstring before the Texas Rangers were eliminated from playoff contention.

