FRISCO, Texas — The NFL is asking a federal appeals court to dismiss Ezekiel Elliott’s entire lawsuit in its bid to lift an injunction that blocked the star Dallas Cowboys running back’s six-game suspension over a domestic violence case in Ohio.

The league wrote in a filing Wednesday to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans that the players’ union case filed on behalf of Elliott had resulted in “hopelessly doomed proceedings.”

The court requested arguments from both sides over U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant’s jurisdiction.

The Texas judge granted Elliott’s request for an injunction while the case plays out in federal court. The NFL asked the appeals court for an emergency stay of Mazzant’s ruling, and oral arguments are set for Monday.

Elliott was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell in August after the league concluded following a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations last summer with his girlfriend at the time. Prosecutors in Ohio didn’t pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence.

Giants: Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had little regret about the dog-like celebration that angered the team, and claims NFL rules about post-score revelry are confusing.

Beckham said Wednesday he met with unhappy co-owner John Mara to discuss his vulgar celebration in which Beckham got down on all fours and pretended to urinate like a dog after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in a loss to the Eagles.

Beckham refused to discuss his conversation with Mara. Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon said Mara also wanted it kept private.

Beckham’s only regret was that the officials called a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against him.

SAINTS: New Orleans welcomed back top receiver Willie Snead as it started practice in London for Sunday’s game against Miami.

Yet Coach Sean Payton said he won’t determine Snead’s role against the Dolphins until after evaluating how the receiver looks following a three-week suspension for his drink driving arrest.

“We’ll wait and see how he’s moving around,” Payton said. “It’s been a little bit of time since he had been playing. We’ll see how he handles the work week.”

Snead was the Saints’ second-leading returning receiver last season, with 72 catches for 895 yards and four touchdowns.

Jaguars: Jacksonville spent the last six years as a road underdog – 44 consecutive games to be exact. That betting-line streak ended this week when the Jaguars (2-1) opened as 4½-point favorites at the rebuilding New York Jets (1-2).

It’s a rare spot for Jacksonville, which won just 17 of 80 games during the previous five years.

BROWNS: Myles Garrett appears ready to move away from the stationary bike.

Cleveland’s rookie defensive end is expected to practice later this week, and it’s possible the No. 1 overall draft pick will make his regular-season debut Sunday against Cincinnati.

“He’s close,” Coach Hue Jackson said. “There’s a chance he’ll practice this week before the week’s out, so we’ll see where we are after that.”

Garrett has missed the first three games because of a right high ankle sprain suffered in the days before the season opener. He was riding a bike alongside some other injured teammates Wednesday.

Red Miller, the fiery head coach who guided the Denver Broncos from obscurity to their first Super Bowl, died after complications from a stroke. He was 89.

Miller coached the Broncos from 1977-80 and compiled a 42-25 record. He’s best known as the coach who turned a defense filled with potential into the “Orange Crush,” and turned the Broncos into contenders after nearly two straight decades of losing.

