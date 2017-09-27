A Standish woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed a Westbrook woman Tuesday night.

Westbrook police say 32-year-old Natasha D. Field of Standish failed to stop after hitting Sharon E. Crawford, 51, of Westbrook, at the intersection of William Clarke Drive (Route 25) and Stroudwater Street.

Field was arrested around 10:30 p.m. at a home in Standish on charges of aggravated leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and violation of condition of release. She is being held at Cumberland County Jail pending arraignment.

The crash is being investigated by Westbrook police with assistance from the Windham Police Department.

