BANGOR — The trial of Robert Burton, charged with murder in the shooting death his former girlfriend Stephanie Gebo, resumed Wednesday with one of the defense attorneys cross-examining a crime scene investigator on evidence presented the day before.

The jury of nine men and six women watched as defense attorney Zachary Brandmeir continued to question a state police investigator on day three of the trial, circling back on many of the points of evidence presented Tuesday, including photos of the interior of Stephanie Gebo’s Parkman home, her body and items found inside the house where she was shot and killed.

Brandmeir appeared to be attempting to establish reasonable doubt of earlier testimony and on the police investigation that led to Burton’s indictment for murder. He quoted from notes Burton allegedly wrote about what Gebo’s best friend said about her having been a “sex fiend” and “a whore.”

Brandmeir went into great detail, stopping on each item of evidence. Just before the noon break for lunch, prosecutor John Alsop questioned the relevance of some of the details, prompting a sidebar conference with Justice Robert Mullen, who is presiding over the trial at the Penobscot Judicial Center. Brandmeir said he thought Alsop’s objection was insulting.

The prosecution team of Assistant Attorneys General Donald Macomber and Alsop is attempting to paint a picture of Burton as an obsessive, jealous man who suspected his former girlfriend had been cheating on him when he murdered her in Parkman in June 2015. Burton’s defense team of Brandmeir and Hunter Tzovarras is countering that Burton acted in self-defense after Gebo shot him with a handgun she kept within reach in her bedroom.

Lifelong friend George Miles of Abbot testified Tuesday that Burton was “frustrated” when he visited him two days before Gebo died of gunshot wounds, saying that Burton said he wanted to “slap” Gebo and called her a dirty name.

“He had a mean demeanor look on his face with dark eyes,” Miles testified, and said Burton was thinking that Gebo was “talking with other guys” via text. Miles said he told Burton not to do anything stupid, and Burton promised that he wouldn’t.

Cpl. Micah Perkins, of the Maine State Police, who was with the Major Crimes’ Evidence Response Team at Gebo’s home the morning her body was discovered, also took the stand Tuesday and read from handwritten notes discovered in Burton’s backpack outside the home he had shared with Gebo for two years.

In the notes, Burton accuses Gebo of looking for sex with any random man, craving “quick easy sex,” Perkins said. “Have you been loyal to me?” Burton asks, as he lists in the notes the names of area men he wondered if Gebo had sexual relations with, using crude, vulgar language.

Zachary Brandmeir, one of two defense attorneys representing Burton, said there was no way to know if Gebo had ever seen the notes or when they were written.

Perkins, who noted the open window in the bedroom where Gebo’s body was found in an affidavit, went on to testify that the mounting screws on a window lock near Gebo’s bed had been removed and the latch set had been rigged to rise up with the window if it were opened. He also noted that four spent 9 mm shells were found in the house, but only three bullets were found.

Hunter Tzovarras, Burton’s other defense attorney, said outside the courtroom Tuesday that Gebo had shot Burton and that a bullet found by investigators in the ceiling was the one that went through his client’s upper body. He would not speculate on where the fourth bullet ended up.

Erika Moulton, of Parkman, identified as Gebo’s best friend, testified Tuesday that when the Burton and Gebo broke up the weekend before Gebo died, Gebo “was happy as soon as he was gone,” but she never told Moulton that she feared for her life or that Burton had threatened her or acted out in a violent way.

Monday’s testimony revolved around the gun witnesses said Gebo started sleeping with on Monday, May 31.

Jacob Ginn, Gebo’s brother, testified Monday that the relationship his sister had with Burton changed on Saturday, May 30, 2015, when Gebo reportedly told Burton their relationship was over. He said Stephanie changed the locks on the house and allegedly dropped Burton off at a local gravel pit where he was to kill himself, then drove to the family’s camp for the weekend.

Friends and former workmates testified they knew Gebo carried a gun and that she had said that “she was not going to let him get her first.”

Prosecutors also presented copies of text messages exchanged between Gebo and former co-worker Elaine Watson, of Newport, which appeared to show Gebo was scared but ready for whatever was to come.

Gebo showed her the gun she carried, a small handgun, reportedly saying, “If he comes near me, I have to protect myself and my children.”

Gebo’s daughter Sidney, now 15, who found her mother the morning of June 5 lying face down in a pool of blood, also testified Monday. She said that she never really got along with Burton and that the relationship between Burton and her mother was “very tense, a lot of fighting.”

She said she shut off the alarm on her mother’s cell phone at 6:15 or 6:30 the morning of June 5, and then said, “I saw my mom lying face down in her room, saw a lot of blood and knew that wasn’t good.” Then she called 911.

She said she never heard any gunshots.

Burton, 40, took authorities on the longest manhunt in state history in June 2015. Burton was spotted several times during the summer of 2015. A home monitoring camera caught him running through a Guilford camp around noon on July 6. Another person spotted Burton climbing into a canoe and rowing across a lake. He walked into the Piscataquis County Jail in Dover-Foxcroft on Aug. 11, 2015, and surrendered peacefully, saying he didn’t want to get shot by police.

Burton is charged with murder in the shooting death of Gebo, then 37, in the Parkman home they once shared in Piscataquis County. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Gebo, a single mother of two, was shot to death with a pistol, according to police. She had broken up with Burton the previous weekend and was killed the day after Burton’s probation for a domestic violence conviction that had sent him to prison for 10 years ended.

Medical Examiner Margaret Greenwald, who conducted the autopsy on Gebo’s remains on June 7, 2015, found multiple gunshot wounds to the lungs, spinal area and trachea and determined the death was a homicide.

Piscataquis County Sheriff John Goggin told WVII-TV in July 2015 that Burton had climbed in through the window. Goggin said Burton was wounded by Stephanie Gebo before he turned the gun on her.

“As he was climbing through the window that night, his would-be victim had a handgun and she shot at him,” Goggin said in the interview with the Bangor TV station. “He wasn’t armed at that time. She wounded him slightly, they got in a tussle over the gun, and he just lost it. He got the gun away from her and he shot her and he killed her.”

The gun has not been found.

