WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) – Vermont officials have awarded a fifth medical marijuana dispensary and cultivation license to an applicant that will have locations in St. Albans and Bennington.

The Times Argus reports the Waterbury-based PhytoScience Institute will start dispensing medical marijuana within six months after it gets full approval.

The laboratory calls the opportunity a privilege and a “very serious responsibility.”

PhytoScience Institute was one of five applicants for the license. Each applicant received scores on their business plans, health needs or registered patients and other factors.

The Department of Public Safety says the institute had the highest score.

The department says there are currently 4,609 patients registered for medical marijuana as of Aug. 24. State law will allow for a sixth dispensary when there are 7,000 registered patients.

