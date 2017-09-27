HIRAM — Payje LeClerc curled in a corner kick in the second overtime Wednesday as Old Orchard Beach posted a 3-2 win over Sacopee Valley in a Western Maine Conference girls’ soccer match.

LeClerc finished with two goals and Brianna Plante also scored for OOB (4-2-1).

Brenna Humphrey and Brynn Hink scored for Sacopee (2-6).

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Sydney Auclair scored in each half as the Rangers (6-1-1) beat the Panthers (1-6) in Yarmouth.

Auclair gave Traip a 1-0 halftime lead by firing in a low shot off a well-placed pass from Kiki Huntress.

Emma Auclair made it 2-0 on a penalty kick. Caroline Couperthwait assisted on Sydney Auclair’s second goal.

WINDHAM 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Julia McKenna’s goal early in the second half proved to be difference as the Eagles (6-1-1) edged the Trojans (1-7) in Windham.

Windham grabbed the lead 26:24 into the match when Meghan Hoffses took a cross from Hannah Talon and deked her way past keeper Dana Sirois.

McKenna’s goal, assisted by Maggie Lloyd, made it 2-0. Alyanna Beaudoin scored for Thornton with less than seven minutes remaining on a shot from outside the penalty area.

DEERING 3, MASSABESIC 0: Mia Sargent scored two first-half goals, and the Rams (2-4-2) shut out the Mustangs (0-8) in Portland.

Kiaya Gatchell opened the scoring off a pass from Sahar Habibzai. Sargent made it 2-0, then put in her second goal with 35 seconds left in the half on a breakaway.

SOUTH PORTLAND 4, BIDDEFORD 1: Jena Leckie broke a 1-1 tie with 25 minutes remaining, and the Red Riots (4-2-3) pulled away from the Tigers (1-9) in South Portland.

Evelyn Selser put South Portland ahead less than seven minutes into the game, off an assist from Hattie Tetzlaff. Biddeford tied it 20 minutes later on a goal from Azure Illiano.

Meg Graff and Brooklynn Ortiz added clinching goals for South Portland.

GORHAM 9, MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY 1: Hallie Shiers scored three of her four goals in the first half as the Rams (6-1-1) cruised past the Lions (0-8) in Portland.

Courtney Cushing, Amelia Kratzer, Emma Forgues, Michelle Rowe and Maddie Hincher added a goal apiece.

Serena Mower scored for the Lions.

MARSHWOOD 1, NOBLE 0: Kayla Wozny scored with nine minutes remaining as the Hawks (7-0-1) defeated the Knights (4-2-2) in South Berwick.

GREELY 5, POLAND 0: Julia Martel, Courtney Sullivan, Sawyer Dusch, Erin Clancy and Katherine Clancy scored for the Rangers (6-3), who jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime in a win over the Knights (1-6-1) in Poland.

WELLS 1, ST. DOMINIC 0: Franny Ramsdell converted a cross from Sydney Belanger 10 minutes into the second half, lifting the Warriors (6-3) over the Saints (4-3-1) in Wells.

Lauren Bartlett stopped five shots for the shutout. Hannah Kenney made eight saves for St. Dom’s.

MADISON 9, BOOTHBAY 1: Ashley Emery and Jillian Holden each recorded a hat trick as the Bulldogs (8-1) beat the Seahawks (2-6) in Madison.

Olivia Paolillo scored for Boothbay.

FIELD HOCKEY

BIDDEFORD 2, FALMOUTH 0: Sarrah Marcotte scored with an assist from Megan Mourmouras on a penalty corner in the first half, and Paige Laverriere got an insurance goal midway through the second half as the Tigers (7-2) defeated the Yachtsmen (3-7) in Falmouth.

Biddeford goalie Taylor Wildes finished with four saves. Caitlin Bull made eight saves for Falmouth.

GORHAM 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Grace DeWitt scored in each half to help lift the Rams (5-5) over the Red Riots (3-6) in Gorham.

Gorham’s Marie Walton and South Portland’s Sydney Sherbourne exchanged goals in the first half.

KENNEBUNK 4, SANFORD 1: Britney Gregoire scored four goals and Christine Jarowicz had three assists as the Rams (6-3) downed the Spartans (4-5) in Sanford.

Phoebe Joy scored off an assist from Kimberly Works late in the first half for Sanford.

BONNY EAGLE 2, MARSHWOOD 1: Nicole Poirier and Riley Heacock scored to lead the Scots (3-7) over the Hawks (5-4) in South Berwick.

Poirier opened the scoring 6:45 into the game, and Heacock converted a pass from Sage Drinkwater about eight minutes into the second half.

Corrin Hasty scored for Marshwood midway through the second half.

SCARBOROUGH 4, NOBLE 0: Carrie Timpson scored three goals as the Red Storm (8-0) defeated the Knights (2-8) in Scarborough.

Rachel Paradis tallied the other goal, Lucy Malia finished with two assists and Tansey Hughes had one assists.

CHEVERUS 8, PORTLAND 0: Sophia and Lucia Pompeo each scored twice, and the Stags (8-1) jumped out to a 6-0 halftime lead in a win over the Bulldogs (0-8-1) in Portland.

Isabella Booth also had two goals, and Haley Hinkle and Paige DeGeorge added a goal apiece.

BOOTHBAY 3, DIRIGO 0: Sydney Meader scored three second-half goals to carry the Seahawks (9-1) over the Cougars (6-4) in Boothbay Harbor.

Chloe Arsenault assisted on all three goals.

Meader opened the scoring off a corner 10 minutes into the second half. Her third goal was her 25th of the season, breaking her own school record.

BOYS’ SOCCER

SACOPEE VALLEY 9, LAKE REGION 0: Michael Murphy had five goals and two assists, and the Hawks (1-5-1) built a 7-0 halftime lead in a win over the Lakers (1-8) in Hiram.

Erik Fossum scored twice, and Camden Bibro and Macaleb Reinhard added a goal apiece.

CHOP POINT 2, A.R. GOULD 2: Connor Leonard got his second goal of the game with two minutes left in regulation to help Chop Point (0-5-1) earn a draw against A.R. Gould (1-4-1) in South Portland.

Leonard gave Chop Point a 1-0 lead at halftime. Garrett Cote got both goals for A.R. Gould, and Ernest Loranger made eight saves.

