STANDISH — Mitchell Duncan had a goal and an assist and St. Joseph’s College scored four times in the first half in a 4-0 victory over Anna Maria in a GNAC men’s soccer game Wednesday night.

The Monks (7-0-1, 3-0-1) have yet to allow a goal and held the Amcats (1-7-1, 0-4) to six shots. Blake Mullen made three saves to earn the shutout.

Trevor Lopes started the scoring at 16:25. Duncan got his goal at 29:12, then set up Keenan Welzel three minutes later.

Ryan Buonaiuto added a goal two minutes before the break.

USM 3, UM-FARMINGTON 2: Sam Anderson scored three times in the first 53 minutes and the Huskies (4-5) held off the Beavers (4-4) at Gorham.

Andrew Longhurst and Jon Randolph scored for UMF late in the second half.

CLARK 3, UNE 0: Cooper Richards, Sean Munroe and Jonathan Guilherme scored for the Cougars (4-2-3) in their win at Biddeford.

Will Shearon had seven saves for the Nor’easters (2-8).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BATES 6, THOMAS 1: Olivia Amdur scored twice, and the Bobcats (5-1-1, 2-0-1) used five goals in the second half to beat the Terriers (2-7) in Waterville.

MacKenzie Kelly recorded two assists, and So Kim, Sarah DiPillo, Riley Turcotte and Charlotte Alberts each added a goal for Bates.

COLBY 6, USM 0: Laura Arnold scored twice in the first nine minutes, and the Mules (4-3-1) jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead over the Huskies (2-7) at Waterville.

Kara Wilson and Ally Ingraham each added first-half goals, and Elizabeth Barry scored twice in the second half.

REGIS 1, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Regis goalie Kyrsten Drake stopped 13 shots as the Pride (2-4-1, 2-3-1 GNAC) managed a tie with the Monks (5-4-1, 2-3-1) in Standish.

Jade Jordan converted Brenna Smith’s pass with 7:05 left in the first half to put St. Joseph’s ahead, but Brianna Gaynor countered less than four minutes later.

The Monks had a 24-8 shot advantage.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 3, WELLESLEY 2: Juliana Fiore converted a tiebreaking penalty stroke seven minutes into the second half, Emma Stevens scored six minutes later, and Bowdoin (4-2) held off the Blue (4-4) at Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Tala Glass scored at 17:37 for the Polar Bears. Carson Denis tied the game just before halftime. Hannah Maisano added the final Wellesley goal.

PLYMOUTH STATE 1, USM 0: Kate McPherson scored off a penalty corner in the 29th minute, and the Panthers (7-2, 5-1 LEC) beat the Huskies (3-6, 2-3) at New Hampton, New Hampshire.

