One of Maine’s largest independent real estate companies has been acquired by the Bean Group.

The Maine Real Estate Network, Maine’s largest residential real estate company by units sold, was acquired by Bean Group Thursday. A purchase price was not disclosed, but the deal does not include the Loni Graiver family of companies, Cumberland County Mortgage and Graiver Homes, according to a release from Bean Group.

With this transaction, Portsmouth-based Bean Group will have more than 915 real estate professionals working in four states. In 2017, the company expects its sales associates to facilitate over $2.1 billion in residential real estate sales, and nearly 8,400 home sale transactions, according to the release.

Maine Real Estate Network has about 550 agents in offices across Maine. In 2016, it had $874 million in sales volume and closed on more than 4,364 units.

Founder Loni Graiver will remain in an advisory role and Ernie Whitehouse, the network’s chief operating officer, will remain in that role.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.