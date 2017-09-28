6230Catch share plan with Canada gives U.S. more cod, less haddock

PORTLAND – U.S. fishing regulators say they have signed off on a catch share agreement with Canada that would give American fishermen less access to haddock and slightly more access to cod in a key fishing area.

The U.S. shares the total allowable catch for eastern Georges Bank cod and haddock with Canada. Eastern Georges Bank is a piece of ocean located east of New England and south of Nova Scotia.

The New England Fishery Management Council accepted a 2018 catch share plan on Wednesday. The plan reduces the U.S.’s quota for eastern Georges Bank haddock by nearly 33 million pounds and increases the cod quota in the area by almost 250,000 pounds.

The council says the cut in haddock quota will help improve long term stability in the industry.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.