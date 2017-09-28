Maine Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason announced Thursday he will be the third Republican to enter the 2018 race for the governor’s office.

Mason, R-Lisbon, had previously planned to announce his bid to be his party’s choice to replace outgoing Republican Gov. Paul LePage but delayed that announcement following the unexpected death of his mother, state Rep. Gina Mason. LePage is finishing his second term and cannot run again because of term limits.

Mason will make the announcement official during an event in Lewiston Thursday night but told Portland-based WGAN talk radio hosts Matt Gagnon and Ken Altshuler his campaign was underway. Mason, 32, is the youngest candidate to join the race so far and would by the youngest governor in state history by five months were he selected by voters in November of 2018.

In all 16 candidates are now running for the office including eight Democrats and three Republicans.

On the Republican side Mason joins former Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew and House Minority Leader Ken Fredette in seeking their party’s nomination, which will be settled in a June 2018 primary election.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R- Maine, has also said she is contemplating a run for the governor’s office and is expected to make a decision soon.

Mason said he believed Collins could best serve Maine by staying in the U.S. Senate but also voiced his “respect” for the state’s ranking member of its four-person U.S. Congressional delegation.

Mason said his campaign would focus on a “Maine first” agenda, echoing President Donald Trump’s inaugural address that focused on an “America first” theme.

“I’m a lifelong conservative,” Mason said, “that’s who I am, it’s not something I came to.” He also cited his record in the Senate as being a lawmaker who could, when needed broker bipartisan deals to move the state forward. “I have a proven record of success and of being able to collaborate with the other side, when I need to, to get the job done.”

But Mason also took aim at the large field of potential Democratic opponents saying, “What you see in that field is a party that is grasping for the same thing, basically socialist ideologies.”

