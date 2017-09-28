JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The Americans won the opening session of the Presidents Cup for the sixth straight time by taking the first three matches and rallying for a halve in the fifth match.

Phil Mickelson missed an 8-foot par putt on the par-3 18th at Liberty National, or the U.S. lead would be even greater. The Americans still built a 3 1/2-1 1/2 lead Thursday after a tough, windy day of foursomes.

The lone bright spot for the International team was Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace, who improved to 5-0 as partners in the Presidents Cup. Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed were formidable, too, as were Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar.

The Americans have a 9-1-1 lead in these matches, their lone loss in 1998.

WEB.COM: Sam Saunders, Arnold Palmer’s grandson, shot a 12-under 59 on his home course in the first round of the Web.com Tour Championship in Atlantic Beach, Florida.

Saunders, 30, closed with six straight birdies at Atlantic Beach Country Club – the Jacksonville-area club where he has a membership – for the seventh sub-60 round in Web.com Tour history.

Stephan Jaeger set the tour record of 58 last year in the Ellie Mae Classic in Hayward, California.

