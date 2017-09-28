A Gorham woman has been sentenced to three months in prison, one year of supervised release and ordered to pay more than $92,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the South Portland Housing Authority.

Jamie Hussey, 35, was sentenced Wednesday on the charge of fraud in a federal program by U.S. District Court Judge D. Brock Hornby, according to a statement Thursday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Perry.

Hussey embezzled the funds from the housing authority between February 2014 and September 2016, according to court records. At the time, she was working as the resident services coordinator for the authority’s Family Self-Suffiency program, which seeks employment for tenants to help families become economically independent, prosecutors said.

Hussey diverted 48 checks issued in the names of program participants into her personal bank account. She could have faced up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She was ordered to pay $92,877 in restitution.

The case was investigated by the HUD Office of the Inspector General and the South Portland Police Department.

