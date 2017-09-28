I will be voting for Joey Brunelle for an at-large City Council seat for a variety of reasons. Here is only one of them: The experience he gained while living in San Francisco equips him to help him steer Portland in the direction of making sure our city is affordable for everyone.

During my long conversation with Joey, I was dismayed to learn that the diversity in San Francisco, which I enjoyed during the six weeks I spent there while studying yoga in 1982, no longer exists. Diversity, which enriches communities, is virtually non-existent. Gentrification has taken over. This must not happen in Portland.

Elaine G. McGillicuddy

Portland

