There is a lot of hoopla going on right now about professional athletes disrespecting the American flag during the national anthem, with the president going as far as calling them names and wanting them fired.

I am a veteran, and I think we should let people make up their own minds about the actions taken. But before you do, think about the individuals and communities that disrespect the American flag daily. The flag is supposed to be illuminated enough so you can tell it is the American flag in the middle of the night. To not do so is disrespectful.

Where do you draw the line on disrespecting the flag?

Daniel True

Gray

