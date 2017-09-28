The flow of cash from lobbyists and other donors that top State House lawmakers funnel through their political action committees into numerous legislative election campaigns could face increasing scrutiny in 2018.

On Thursday, members of the Maine Ethics Commission said they want to create a way to randomly sample and review PAC expenditures, especially in PACs that are run being run by sitting members of the Legislature.

But first, the commission seemed to agree, they needed to give the lawmakers running those PACs “fair warning” their spending could be the subject of a more focused review by commission staff.

And while the 5-member ethics panel did not take any action on Thursday they did ask their staff to begin the stages of communicating with PAC leaders to solicit their feedback on what could be a significant policy shift for the commission, which serves as the watchdog for Maine’s campaign finance laws.

Part of the increased focus on so-called “leadership PACs” is being prompted by a handful of recent Ethics Commissions complaints including one settled in August that saw the commission levy a $9,000 fine against Sen. Andre Cushing, R-Newport. Cushing serves as the Senate’s Assistant Majority Leader and flawed or past due finance reports around a loan Cushing made from the PAC to his family business led to the fines, but could have totaled as much as $105,000. Other cases involving former Democratic lawmakers and their misuse or perceived misuse of PAC funds also added to the commissions concern they needed to do more to ensure PAC spending is being documented accurately and lawmakers are largely playing by the rules.

Commissioner Richard Nass, a former Republican state lawmaker, who said he has also worked as a lobbyist in New Hampshire, said leadership PACs are clearly vehicles used by the lobby to gain access to key lawmakers and by the lawmakers to raise money for campaigns and causes they support or oppose. In question are some 25 to 30 leadership PACs currently active. “It’s all about access,” Nass said.

“There are at any one time 10 leaders that have a legitimate leadership PAC need, and they do some good stuff, it’s not all bad,” Nass said pointing out that many running PACs are reporting honestly and following the rules. “So the question is what about the other half, they could be people who were running for leadership but didn’t get elected, but there is also a few others out there who are really misusing the system.”

But Nass also worried out loud any increased scrutiny on PAC spending could trigger the Legislature to change reporting laws and prohibit the Ethics Commission from even reviewing the spending.

“Where the money comes from and what they do with the money, you are going to be surprised, I think in how loosey goosey it is,” Nass said. “Why people contribute to that kind of thing is just amazing to me but they do, they apparently don’t require anything they just contribute based on your philosophy and what you think you are going to do with it and then what they do with the money is completely separate from what they say they are going to do with it and what they should be doing with the money, it’s just very loose.”

Nass said he believe it was fair to warn those running PACs they were going to see increased scrutiny. “So people know this is coming up, so they have an opportunity to tighten things up, to be ready to explain what they are doing, don’t surprise them with this stuff,” Nass said.

Other commissioners also questioned whether any shift in oversight on leadership PACs should also be applied to the mechanisms, allowed under state law, to flow cash to campaigns including other political action committees, county party committees and ballot question committees. But some commissioners seemed to want to keep the focus only on elected officials who were running PACs. How they would ensure a fair random sample of PACs was also a question for commissioners who worried a truly random sample might produce a lopsided sample of lawmakers from one party or the other.

Commissioner William Lee said just putting lawmakers on notice the Ethics Commission was going to start looking closer at their PACs would serve also serve the purpose of making them take their reporting requirements more seriously.

Lee and other commissioners later said they were not judging what the PACs spent on, as the laws governing them allow for or don’t explicitly disallow expenditures that some may find questionable.

Nass also pointed to a recent case involving former state Rep. Diane Russell, a Portland Democrat, who is now among the Democratic candidates running for governor. Russell was fined $500 last July for failing to disclose the donation of a email list from a PAC she operated to her unsuccessful campaign for the state Senate. Russell finished third in a three-way Democratic primary in the race, which was won by Ben Chipman. The initial complaint against Russell was she was also using the PAC as a personal slush fund but the commission dismissed those charges, leveled by a Chipman supporter.

Nass noted another lawmaker, former state Sen. John Tuttle, a Sanford Democrat, may have accurately reported his PAC spending and did not break any laws but when it was disclosed to the public via the press that about 55 percent of Tuttle’s PAC funds had been spent to buy tires, pay for car repairs, reimburse himself for travel, and pay his wife and daughter for computer services and keeping his books he lost his next election.

Commission Chairwoman Margaret Matheson said her goal in seeking a deeper audit-type look into PAC expenditures was to ensure transparency and not to question any expenditures that are not prohibited under the law. “When they are unreported you lose the transparency that we are suppose to be fostering here,” Matheson said.

When asked later about providing a fair warning to lawmakers who should already be following campaign finance and ethics laws instead of scrutinizing current expentidures Commissioner Meri Lowry said it was unclear whether the laws that govern the commission clearly allow it to take a proactive role in policing campaign finance reports as opposed to investigating a complaint of a violation.

“We are being careful and fair in moving to bring some needed light to an area that has very little regulation,” Lowry said.

Scott Thistle can be contacted at 791-6330 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: thisdog

